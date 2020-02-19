Retired St. Cloud Teacher Seeking House Seat

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud teacher and community activist is running for a Minnesota House seat.

Tamara Calhoun is seeking the DFL endorsement for House District 14A, according to a news release. Calhoun retired from St. Cloud Area School District 742 after over three decades teaching at South Junior High, Tech High School and Talahi Elementary.

Calhoun is also actively involved with ISAIAH, a faith-based coalition with a presence in St. Cloud focused on racial and economic justice issues.

House District 14A is currently represented by Republican Tama Theis. Theis was elected to the seat through a special election in 2013.