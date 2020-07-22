Rescheduled Earth Day Run Weekend Now Canceled

ST. CLOUD -- The rescheduled Earth Day Run weekend in St. Cloud is now canceled. Race Director Evin Haukos says the events scheduled for September 4th and 5th will not be happening.

It had been rescheduled from the original dates in April.

Haukos says they will be refunding 100 percent of athlete's race fees, which should take about six to eight weeks to complete. You should receive a refund on the credit card you used during registration.