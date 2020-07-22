Rescheduled Earth Day Run Weekend Now Canceled

Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD -- The rescheduled Earth Day Run weekend in St. Cloud is now canceled. Race Director Evin Haukos says the events scheduled for September 4th and 5th will not be happening.

It had been rescheduled from the original dates in April.

Haukos says they will be refunding 100 percent of athlete's race fees, which should take about six to eight weeks to complete. You should receive a refund on the credit card you used during registration.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: earth day run weekend
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top