REPORT: Fire Destroys Stearns County Home

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt in a house fire near Sartell early Saturday morning, but the home is considered a total loss.

Stearns County dispatchers got a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. about a house fire at 5526 Prairie Grass Drive in Brockway Township. The caller, Beth Johnson , said she awoke to light coming from the deck area of their split level home and realized the deck was on fire.

She woke her husband Josh Johnson and their kids and were able to escape to safety.

The fire spread quickly to the siding and then the roof before mutual aid fire crews were able to douse the flames.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial cause appears to be discarded cigarettes.