Report Finds Area Crops in Good Condition

UNDATED -- Despite worries of drought growing across the state, this year’s crops continue to make good progress.

The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds most crops in the state were in good condition last week.

The report finds:

Corn

2% very poor

6% poor

29% fair

53% good

10% excellent

Soybeans

2% very poor

4% poor

32% fair

52% good

10% excellent

Pastureland

2% very poor

6% poor

23% fair

57% good

12% excellent

While the latest drought monitor shows most of the Southern half of Minnesota is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, the report shows 70% of the topsoil has adequate moisture. The breakdown of this week’s report:

Topsoil Moisture

7% very short

17% short

70% adequate

6% surplus

Read this week’s report online here.