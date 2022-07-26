Report Finds Area Crops in Good Condition

Photo by Quaritsch Photography on Unsplash

UNDATED -- Despite worries of drought growing across the state, this year’s crops continue to make good progress.

The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds most crops in the state were in good condition last week.

The report finds:

Corn

  • 2% very poor
  • 6% poor
  • 29% fair
  • 53% good
  • 10% excellent

Soybeans

  • 2% very poor
  • 4% poor
  • 32% fair
  • 52% good
  • 10% excellent

Pastureland

  • 2% very poor
  • 6% poor
  • 23% fair
  • 57% good
  • 12% excellent

While the latest drought monitor shows most of the Southern half of Minnesota is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, the report shows 70% of the topsoil has adequate moisture. The breakdown of this week’s report:

Topsoil Moisture

  • 7% very short
  • 17% short
  • 70% adequate
  • 6% surplus

Read this week’s report online here.

