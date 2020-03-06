ST. PAUL. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson says he'll seek a 16th term in Congress. He represents a western Minnesota district that's the most heavily pro-Trump of any House seat held by a Democrat anywhere.

His decision sets up what's sure to be one of the most closely watched House races in the 2020 elections.

The likely Republican nominee is former state Sen. Michelle Fischbach, a conservative with roots in the anti-abortion movement. She already has strong support from key national GOP leaders who see the race as one of their best pickup opportunities.