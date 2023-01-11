Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
So, I do remember Steak and Ale being a great or at least a good restaurant.
In 2008, all Steak and Ale and Bennigan's restaurants closed. This was after their former parent company, Metromedia Restaurant Group, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. And now, several years later, Steak and Ale is getting a revitalization and Minnesota, specifically Burnsville, will be getting the first one.
The restaurant, owned now by a new company, Legendary Restaurant Brands, also has planned openings in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Oklahoma. The specific locations for those states has not been announced according to Bring Me the News.
"The revival of Steak and Ale has truly been a labor of love for our team, and while we were eager to reintroduce the brand, we understood the importance of finding the ideal partner first," stated Paul Mangiamele, chairman and CEO of Legendary Restaurant Brands.
If you remember the Steak and Ale which was in Bloomington, that turned into a Cowboy Jacks when they closed. Will there be a Steak and Ale in St. Cloud? As of right now, there isn't a plan for that, but the one in Burnsville is planned to open either late Summer or early Fall of this year.
