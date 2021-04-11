Relay for Immigration Reform Passes Through Minnesota [GALLERY]

WAITE PARK -- A movement working its way across the nation to promote immigration reform passed through central Minnesota this weekend.

Dozens of people from state and local organizations including Fe Y Justicia, Navigate MN, Unidos MN, and the FIRM Action Network gathered at St. Joseph Church in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon for their leg of the Relay Across America: March for Immigration Reform.

From there, they traveled as a convoy of cars to Richfield to join Minnesota’s Relay Rally. The relay started in Washington state on March 15th and is looking to call attention to the immigrants serving as essential workers during the pandemic.

The movement is also calling on the Biden administration and congress to pass legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Minnesota received the torch from Nebraska and hands it off next to Wisconsin as the relay continues cross-country towards the final stop in Washington D.C. on May 1st.

