Red Flag Warning Issued

UNDATED -- With extreme fire risk conditions across southern Minnesota Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties including Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 8:00 p.m.

