Real Minnesotans Know What’s Coming When They See The ‘Stripes’

Just when you thought it was over... here comes winter again! Temperatures below 30 already and, now, driving home from work Monday, I saw the dreaded white stripes on the pavement.

Yep, these could only mean one thing... bad weather was coming yet again. We made it this far without snow, but our journey ended Monday night when a light amount of snow made it to the ground and rudely stuck around overnight like an in-law overstaying their welcome over the holidays.

Don't get me wrong, I like the stripes! At least there is one line of defense for the inevitable icy commute ahead of us Tuesday morning. The plow guys rule and do a great job!

Further, I do appreciate the fact that our cities are able to treat the roads to help us get everywhere. It's not them I am frustrated with.

I'm frustrated with Mother Nature herself. Can we just have a fall season in Minnesota, just this once? It's still October and it is already long underwear season! As a 41-year-old Minnesota native, I should be used to this by now. I am not.

This is why we buy our Halloween costumes three sizes too big. We have to be able to fit our heavy jackets, sweaters and boots under them!

I'm in the denial stage right now. On the road I kept telling myself maybe they were just using up all of the chemicals now before the start of the real winter! You know, just emptying their tank of LAST year's salt... That could be true, right? Right?