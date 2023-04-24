Rapper ‘Desiigner’ Busted on Flight to MSP

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A popular rapper has been charged with indecent exposure on a flight to Minneapolis.

According to the complaint, Sidney Selby III, also known as ‘Desiigner’, was a passenger in the Delta One cabin on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

While the plane was in the air, Selby exposed himself multiple times. A flight attendant handed Selby an FAA violation card, which is a notice that his behavior may be in violation of federal law.

Selby was moved to the rear of the cabin, and next to other travel companions who agreed to monitor him.

Once the plane landed, he was arrested and interviewed by the FBI.

Selby is charged with one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure, which can lead to a maximum penalty of 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

