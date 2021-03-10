Ramsey Stops Enforcing Coronavirus Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ City leaders in Ramsey have voted to stop enforcing Gov. Tim Walz's coronavirus mask mandate with proponents arguing it infringes on an individual's constitutional rights.

It was not immediately clear what liability the city might face as a result of the 4-3 City Council vote Tuesday night which was discouraged by city attorney Joe Langel.

He warned members not to ignore the executive order.

The League of Minnesota Cities said Ramsey might be the first city to pass such a measure.