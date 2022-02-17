If you were thinking of heading to the casino this weekend, it was just announced that Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch is no longer requiring masks.

In a post shared to their Facebook page, they shared:

Effective Thursday, February 17, guests are no longer required to wear a mask on property. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask. We will continue to monitor the evolving pandemic and adjust our current policies and procedures as appropriate.

As for a few other casinos around the state, Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinkley are still requiring guests to wear masks. Neither Mystic Lake Casino in Shakopee, or Northern Lights Casino in Walker have masking information readily available on their websites.

Mask mandates have been shifting around the St. Cloud area as well with both Sartell and St. Cloud schools making masks optional for students.

With these changes being made, it is sure giving me hope that we could be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic. I'm sane enough to believe that it is far from over, but still optimistic enough to hope for the best.

Good luck if you're heading to the casino soon!

