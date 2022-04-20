Rain in the Forecast for Wednesday

Rain in the Forecast for Wednesday

Martin Crespo

UNDATED -- Expect a few hours of steady rain as a system moves across the region Wednesday.

A half-inch of rain, or more, is expected across areas to the north of St. Cloud.

Thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday as a strong storm system develops over the Plains. Some of the thunderstorms may be severe, with the greatest threat for severe weather on Saturday.

National Weather Service
loading...
Get our free mobile app

On Saturday most locations will have highs in the 70s. The last time we had 70 degrees at St Cloud, Twin Cities, and Eau Claire was October 19 of last year.

$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top