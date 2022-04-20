Rain in the Forecast for Wednesday

UNDATED -- Expect a few hours of steady rain as a system moves across the region Wednesday.

A half-inch of rain, or more, is expected across areas to the north of St. Cloud.

Thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday as a strong storm system develops over the Plains. Some of the thunderstorms may be severe, with the greatest threat for severe weather on Saturday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday most locations will have highs in the 70s. The last time we had 70 degrees at St Cloud, Twin Cities, and Eau Claire was October 19 of last year.