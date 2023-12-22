Quarry Park Trail Lights Turning On this Weekend
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- If you are looking to get out of the house with family and friends this holiday weekend, Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is one option.
Stearns County says the ski lights will be turned on at the park. Because of the warm temperatures this year, they are welcoming hikers, bikers, and pets on a leash to use the lighted trails.
The ski lights will be on Friday through Monday. Quarry Park will be open until 10:00 p.m.
Normally the lights are only turned on when the trail is groomed for cross country skiing. The lights are only on the designated ski trails because of the funding received from the Minnesota DNR and the Nordic Ski Club in 2001.
When there is enough snow to groom the trails, the lights will be turned on for cross country skiing only.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- New Theater Space Opening in Downtown St. Cloud
- Signing Ceremony Held for Future St. Cloud Medical School
- Nonprofit Offering Month-Long Expeditions to Canada
- St. Cloud-Based Video Series Aims to Help Students Nationwide
- St. Cloud Community Ed Class Cooks Up Fun in the Kitchen
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker