QDOBA Mexican Eats to Open Monday

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- There will soon be another place in St. Cloud where you can satisfy your craving for Mexican cuisine.

QDOBA Mexican Eats will open Monday inside the new multi-tenant space along Division Street.

The 2,500 square-foot restaurant is known for its three-cheese Queso and hand-smashed guacamole.

QDOBA offers an innovated menu with high-quality ingredients where you can either build your own meal or choose from a variety of entree options.

The St. Cloud location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and includes an outdoor patio.

QDOBA is one of four tenants in the new space, including Freddy's Frozen Custards and Steakburgers, Sport Clips and Kim's Nails.

