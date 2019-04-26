Freddy’s Steakburgers to Open St. Cloud Location Mid-May

ST. CLOUD -- You'll soon have a new place to eat in St. Cloud. Freddy's Frozen Custards and Steakburgers plans to open in mid-May in the former St. Cloud Subaru location.

Franchise owner Paul Bruggeman says they are excited to bring the franchise to St. Cloud.

It's always fun coming to a new area and reaching new guests who have not tried our concept before. We look forward to getting to know and serving the St. Cloud community.

Freddy's is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers and freshly churned frozen custard.

Bruggeman says they are looking to hire about 85 people for the restaurant.

Freddy's will be on the corner of the new multi-tenant retail space which includes Qdoba Mexican Eats and Sport Clips.