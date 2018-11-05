New Retail Development, Restaurants Planned for Old Subaru Site

ST. CLOUD -- Several new businesses are coming to St. Cloud.

Keith Strum with Upland Real Estate Group says a multi-tenant retail center is being built on the site of the former St. Cloud Subaru location.

According to signage on the property, the project will be done over three phases. Phase one of the project includes a four-tenant strip mall with three of the four businesses announced. Freddy's Frozen Custards and Steakburgers, Qdoba Mexican Eats, and Sports Clips are expected to occupy the building.

Phase Two of the plans call for an 8,000-square-foot building, which is roughly where the former Payless Shoes location sits. Of that, roughly 5,200 square-feet is available, however no tenant has been announced.

The final phase, includes two large retail centers and two smaller buildings directly behind the newly proposed strip mall, currently where the old Salvation Army building stands.

Strum says they will be able to share more when plans develop further.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)