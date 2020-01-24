Psychiatrist Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

HASTINGS (AP) -- A Twin Cities psychiatrist has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a woman who sought help for past sexual assaults.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gavin Meany, of Apple Valley, entered the plea Thursday to four counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County District Court.

A criminal complaint says the woman began seeing Meany at a St. Louis Park clinic because of past trauma that involved sexual assaults from her youth, as well as domestic violence from a prior partner.

The complaint says the two had sexual contact beginning in May 2017 to this past August.