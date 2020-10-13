Prosecutors in Floyd Case Ask for 2-day Sealing of Documents

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors in the case against four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd are asking a Minnesota judge to temporarily restrict public access to future court filings.

They say a two-day delay would give the opposing side a chance to ask that information be sealed, and would avoid tainting a jury.

The request comes as defense attorney Earl Gray submitted body camera videos and transcripts of a 2019 arrest in which Floyd's behavior mirrored his actions on May 25. Gray says it's "hogwash" that prosecutors stopped his documents from becoming public, but filed their own that paint the defense negatively.

The prosecutors' office said it would discuss its position at a Thursday hearing.