Prosecutors Ask for 911 Call Played in Ex-Cop’s Murder Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman want jurors to hear a 911 call the officer responded to shortly before the shooting.

Prosecutors say in pre-trial filings Friday that the call to check on the welfare of an elderly woman who appeared lost shows Mohamed Noor's "lack of investigative curiosity" because Noor and his partner never found her. Prosecutors say it also shows "a disregard for public safety."

Noor is scheduled to go on trial April 1 for the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017. Damond had called police to report a possible assault. Damond's call came less than two hours after the call about the elderly woman.