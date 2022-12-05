Prep Wrestling Weekly Update – December 5th, 2022

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING

(Weekly Column Throughout The Season)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

We will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals started their season with a great team performance, they earned 218 points to win the Big Lake Hornets Invitational. They earned twelve medals including five championships. Earning championships were Lane Olson (126), Alex Diederich (132), Will Gorecki (145), Nick Leibold (160) and Brandon Mugg (285). They earned five second place medals; Brady Yourczek (138), Sawyer Simmons (152), Jake Leners (170), Kaden Holm (195) and Bryce Holm (220). Adonijah Ripple (5th/113) got 5th place and Tucker Simmons (6th/120) got 6th place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars opened their season with a good team performance, they earned 149.5 points to earn second place at the Melrose “Defender” Invitational. They finished behind the No. 11AA ranked Thief River Falls Prowlers. They earned ten medals, including three championships; Ryan Jensen (138), Maximus Hanson (170) and Ethan Spanier (285) and earning second place medals; Tanner Viessman (152) and Carson Gilbert (182). Talen Kampsen earned 3rd at 195, Louie Tensen earned fourth at 126, both Noah Welle and Aiden Muueller earned sixth place at 106 and 113.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers went 2-1 at the Chisago Lakes “Wildcat” Duals; with a big win over Foley 32-25 (8-6) and Chisago Lakes 54-29 (9-5). They were defeated by AAA Mounds View 38-29 (6-8). Wyatt Novitzki (120) and Simon Boeckman (138) both went 3-0 and Drew Lane (160) and Jaxon Bartikowicz (195) both went 2-0. Going 2-1 were Casey Knettle (106), Evan Petron (126), Masyn Patrick (132 and Luke Bienick (170).

HOLDINGFORD 32 FOLEY 25

106 Casey Knettle (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Britz (FOL) 9-1

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Jacob DeMarais (FOL) 10-4

120 Wyatt Novitski (HOLD) Fall Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 4:43

126 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 13-3

132 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 5-1

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Nolan Maleska (FOL) 14-5

145 Noah Brunn (FOL) Dec. Grant Welle (HOLD) 4-3

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 4-0

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 2-1

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Keagon Frisbie (FOL) 6-2

182 Josiah Peterson (FOLD) Dec. Kolton harren (HOLD) 4-1

195 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Gavin Owen (FOL) Fall Toby Philipp (HOLD) 3:52

285 Joe Prom (FOL) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 54 CHISAGO LAKES 29

106 Casey Knettle (HOLD) Fall Conner Aspenson (CL) 1:56

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Franklin Stark (CL) :51

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Braxton Bender-Ehlke (CL) 4:59

145 Andrew Novack (CL) Tech. Fall Grant Welle (HOLD)

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Michael Amos (CL) 3:36

160 Reed Bleymeyer (CL) Fall Parker Westbrock (HOLD) 2:14

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Fall Stephen Weiss (CL) 1:21

195 Logan Bender (CL) Fall Toby Philipp (HOLD) 1:09

220 Connor Frederixon (CL) Won by Forfeit

285 Chuck Gilman (CL) Won by Forfeit

MOUNDS VIEW 38 HOLDINGFORD 29

106 Brett Swenson (MV) Fall Casey Knettle (HOLD) :53

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Ethan Benson (MV) 5:11

120 Wyatt Novitski (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Jack Hatton (MV) 11-3

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Will Schneider (MV) 1:00

132 Caden Grenier (MV) Dec. Masyn Patrick (HOLD) 5-3 OT

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Dec. Ben Sparks (MV) 8-2

145 Brady Swenson (MV) Maj. Dec. Grant Welle (HOLD) 11-0

152 Colton Loween (MV) Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 6-4

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Ethan Swenson (MV) 14-6

170 Apollo Ashby (MV) Maj. Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 12-3

182 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Jordan Johnson (MV) 1:26

195 Quin Morgan (MV) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) 1:19

220 Jacob Solheim (MV) Fall Toby Phillips (HOLD) :22

285 Parker Nelson (MV) Won by Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned sixth place with 81 points at the Glencoe-Silver Lake “Don Hall” invitational. The Cubs earned eight medals; including one championship by Hank Meyer (182). Mark Schieflebein (132) earned second place, Blake Brutger (145) and Brett Schiefelbein (160) both earned third place, Kade Gassler (285) earned fourth place, William Serbus (126) and Logan Kuseske (152) both earned fifth place and Caden Guggisberg (170) took sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with good team performance, they earned third place with 129.5 points at the Melrose “Defender” Invitational with nine medal winners. Two championships by Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Roman Roberg (106) earning second place, Spencer Eisenbraun (285), Seth Vearrier (195) and Mason McNab (120). Mason Hansen (132) earned third place and Aaron Mages (170) earned fourth place. Brandon Hess (138) and Jose Anaya (152) both took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned ninth place with 65.5 points and six medal winners at the Melrose “Defender” Invitational. Sonnie DeHeer (195) earned the championship medal and Isaac Ortiz (160) earned second place. Mitch Lipinski (220) earned fourth place, Ryder Schmidt (126) and Brayden Kramer (138) both earned fifth place and Gavin Caron (145) took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs don’t start their season until Tuesday December 6th

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lightning had a good start to their season with a pair of wins over Section 6AA rivals Princeton 37-32 (7-7) and AAA Park Cottage Grove 51-18 (9-4). They were defeated by the No. 2AAA Hastings 61-12 (3-11). Mitch Koss (145) went 3-0 and Cassen Brumm (106), Ayden Fitzgerald (126) and Xavier Jones (132) all went 2-1.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 37 PRINCETON 32

106 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

113 Brady McLennan (PRIN) Fall Callen Hardin (AML) 2:35

120 Levi Thompson (PRIN) Fall Tavin Long (AN/ML) 1:52

126 Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) Fall Brenden Marstein (PRIN) :35

132 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. James Kohl (PRIN) 18-4

138 Tyler Wells (PRIN) Maj. Dec. Noah Gindele (AN/ML) 18-7

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Fall Isaac Thompson (PRIN) 3:41

152 Ethan Ballweber (PRIN) Maj. Dec. Cole LaFave (AN/ML) 16-3

160 Parker Adkins (PRIN) Fall Nick Olson (AN/ML) 2:34

170 Shay McClory (AN/ML) Dec. Noah Vanderbeek (PRIN) 8-2

182 Will Schulz (PRIN) Dec. Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 5-0

195 Bryce Huabenschild (PRIN) Dec. Riley Hall (AN/ML) 12-6

220 Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) Fall Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (PRIN) 0:16

285 Adam Klatt (AN/ML) Fall Kevin Boeke (PRIN) 3:41

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 51 PARK COTTAGE GROVE 18

106 Calen Hardin (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

113 Landen Brooks (Park) Fall Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) 3:10

120 Wesley Zuelke (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

126 Zack Carr (Park) Dec. Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) 6-3

132 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Fall Kyler Jubinal (Park) 3:49

138 Noah Gindele (AN/ML) Fall Joey Chilton (Park) 1:38

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

152 Gunnar Mullen (Park) Fall Jack Nilson (AN/ML) 4:43

160 Nathan Zander (AN/ML) Fall Will Deutsch (Park) 5:49

170 Carson Cooper (AN/ML) Fall Dylan Richardson (Park) 5:44

182 Samuel Lankow (PARK) Dec. Shay McClory (AN/ML) 13-10

195 Riley Hall (AN/ML) Dec. Alex Carr (Park) 13-9

220 Double Forfeit

285 Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) Fall Doug Labin (Park) :16

HASTINGS 61 ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 12

106 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Fall David Bauer (HAST) 3:29

113 Trey Beissel (HAST) Fall Callen Hardin (AN/ML) 1:55

120 Blake Beissel (HAST) Fall Wesley Zuelke (AN/ML) :46

126 Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) Dec. Gavin Lambert (HAST) 7-4

132 Peyton Erickson (HAST) Fall Xavier Jones (AN/ML) 5:31

138 Jack Bainbridge (HAST) Fall Davis Vrolson (AN/ML) :30

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Dec. Mark Svoboda (HAST) 7-2

152 Josh Route (HAST) Maj. Dec Jack Nilson (AN/ML) 13-3

160 Creed Peterson (HAST) Fall Nathan Zander (AN/ML) :35

170 Aiden Erickson (HAST) Tech. Fall Shay McClory (AN/ML)

182 Ian Pepple (HAST) Maj. Dec. Riley Hall (AN/ML) 10-2

195 Jericho Cooper (HAST) Won by Forfeit

220 Austin Leflay (HAST) Fall Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) 1:32

285 Blake Clemons (HAST) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans had a good team performance to start their season, they earned 141.5 pts to take second place at the Osseo “Ken Droegemueller” Invitational. They finished 9.5 pts behind AA Lean and Mean Totino-Grace. The Spartans earned eleven medals, including two championships by; Jack Major (132) and Evan Moscho (152). Five Spartans earned second place medals; Kameron Moscho (113), Nathan Soldner (170), Mason Orth (182), Matt Goebel (195) and Grady Minnerath (220). Runner Haven (120) earned third place and Anthony Brown (170) and Christian Rodriquez (182) both earned fifth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers started their season with a great team performance, they earned 193.5 pts to earn the championship at the Edina “Hornets” Invitational a field of twelve teams. The Flyers earned thirteen medals, including three champions; Noah Cameron (138), Kobi Cameron (145) and Beau Robinson (152). Four earned third place medals; Mason Rausch (126), Wyatt Baum (160), Ryan Kloecki (170) and Hank LeClair (195). Leighton Odegard (113) and Ivan Petrich (182) both earned fourth place, Alex Schmitz (220) earned fifth place. Taking sixth place were: Ethan Zellers (106), Cassidy Okerman (120) and Aiden Nordley (285).

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a good team performance to open their season, they went 2-2 at the Chisago Lakes “Wildcats” Duals. They defeated AAA Cambridge-Isanti 35-34 (7-7) and Chisago Lakes 52-19 (9-5). They were defeated by No. 10A ranked Holdingford 32-25 (6-8) and by Mounds View 40-25 (6-8). Cyler Ruhoff (126), Cole Rudnitski (152) and Josiah Peterson (182) all went 4-0 and Jacob DeMarais (113) and Max Jennissen (160) both went 3-1.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies opened their season with a good team performance, they earned 113 points to take sixth place at the Melrose “Defender” Invitational. They earned nine medals including two championships medals by Carson Holthaus (132) and Owen Carlson (145). Jimmy Carlisle (126) earned third place, Mason Plumski (152) and Spencer Kollmann (138) earned fourth place, Joe Schmidt (160) and Connor Plumski (170) both earned fifth place and Ean Hansen (120) and Jackson Mergen (220) both took sixth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush had a tough start to their season, as they have been battling the flu and a couple of injuries. They went 1-2 a the Buffalo “Bison” Duals, they defeated Section 8AAA foe Buffalo 57-21. They were defeated by a pair of Section 8AAA rivals Moorhead 41-37 and AAA Lean and Mean Bemidji 42-21. Tucker Hugg (285) and Aidan Orth (152) both went 3-0 and Kendall Book went 2-0. The Crush did earn sixth place with 95 points at the St. Michael-Albertville “Knights” Invitational. They earned seven medals, including one championship by Tuck Hugg (285) and Jaxon Kenning (160) earned second place. Jack Hamak (113) earned third place, Jaden Dombrowski (138) and Aidan Orth (152) both earned fourth place. Tanner Hugg (145) earned fifth place and Logan Lunceford (195) took sixth place.

(Only ind. Results received from the Buffalo Duals)

MOORHEAD SPUDS 41 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 37

106 Dane Ellingsberg (MHD) Fall Grady Doering (SCC) :41

113 Jack Hamak (SCC) Maj. Dec. Owen Borud (MHD) 10-2

120 Michael Jenkins (MHD) Fall Connor Frederickson (SCC) :08

126 Dalton Humeniuk (MHD) Won by Forfeit

132 Noah Neiman (SCC) Azhar Salish (MHD) 3:47

138 Jaden Dombroski (SCC) Fall Tristin Sundet (MHD) :25

145 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Maj. Dec. Griffin Quade (MHD) 11-2

152 Aidan Orth (SCC) Fall Lee Ellingsbrerg (MHD) 5:01

160 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Tech. Fall Bridget Mongeu (MHD)

170 Draeden Porsby (MHD) Won by Forfeit

182 Ron Addo (MHD) Won By Forfeit

195 Jack Olstad (MHD) Fall Logan Lunceford (SCC) :37

220 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Fall David Krabbenhoft (MHD) 1:13

285 Jack Erdman (MHD) Fall Kanye Swap (SCC) 1:18 (-1 pts. MHD)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres opened their season at the Big Lake “Hornets” Invitational, they earned five medals. Kaden Brooks (145) and Tucker Hugg (285) both earned third place medals. Zaccory Anderson (132) earned fifth place and Julian Morris (126) and Christian Nelson (170) both took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm were defeated in a pair of duals; Chisago Lakes 41-21 and Monticello 72-6. Vance Barz (132) won both of his matches. The Storm earned four medals at the Faribault “Dick Shiels” Invitational. Vance Barz (132) and John Pesta (113) both earned second place medals. Jack Barz (138) and Kieran Hixson (160) both earned third place medals.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: December 6th Thru December 10th

Tuesday December 6th

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS TRIANGULAR

(Start Time 5:00)

Teams: Royalton-Upsala Royals, Deer River Warriors, Holdingford Huskers

BIG LAKE HORNETS TRIANGULAR

(Start Time 5:00)

Teams; Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Foley Falcons, Big Lake Hornets

Thursday December 8th

WILLMAR CARDINALS TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Waconia Wildcats, Willmar Cardinals

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS QUADRANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: EV-W Eagles, KMS Fighting Saints, Delano Tigers, Paynesville Bulldogs

BIG LAKE HORNETS TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: Monticello Magic, Rocori Spartans, Big Lake Hornets

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, Fergus Falls Otters, Alexandria Cardinals

Princeton Tigers @ Becker Bulldogs (Start Time 6:00)

Friday December 9th

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED LAKERS INVITATIONAL

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: HLWW Lakers vs EVW Eagles, DGF Rebels vs Albany Huskies,

Goodhue Wildcats vs NYA Raiders, Holdingford Huskers vs Monticello Magic

Saturday December 10th

WEST CENTRAL AREA KNIGHTS INVITATIONAL

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: Alexandria Cardinals, BBE Jaguars, Benson Braves, Border West

Buccaneers, Canby Lancers, Fergus Falls Otters, Morris Area Tigers, OTC

Bulldogs, Pelican Rapids Vikings.

ETHAN HERMAN MEMORIAL

Chaska/Chanhassen (Start Time: 9:00)

Teams: DC/Litchfield, East Ridge, Eden Prairie, Elk River, Ellsworth, Wisconsin,

Glencoe-Silver Lake-LP, Hopkins, Irondale, Mankato West, Mpls. Washburn,

Minnetonka, Osseo, Owatonna, Rosemount, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Wayzata,

Woodbury.

MAPLE GROVE CRIMSON INVITATIONAL

(Start Time: 9:00)

Teams: Albert Lea, Maple Grove, Big Lake, Blaine, Eagan, Eastview, Highland

Park, Legacy, North Branch, Park Center, Paynesville Area, Roseville Area,

Rush City/Braham, Spectrum, Tartan

BRAINERD “PAUL BUNYAN” TOURNAMENT (Start Time: 4:30/10:30)

(Friday and Saturday December 9th/10th) TEAMS: Becker Bulldogs, Bemidji Lumberjacks, B/CL/B Bears, Brainerd Warriors, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks, Cretin-Durham Hall Raiders, Detroit Lakes Lakers, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Foley Falcons, Frazee Hornets, Grand Rapids Thunder, Little Falls Flyers, Moorhead Spuds, Mound-Westonka White Hawks, Pierz Pioneers, Royalton-Upsala Royals, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, Staples-Motley Cardinals, Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, White Bear Lake Area Bears