Prep Wrestling Update – January 9th, 2023

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated the No. 4A ranked conference rival BBE 41-27 and Albany 65-6.

Wyatt Pilarski (113), Wyatt Novitzki (120), Evan Petron (126), Simon Boeckman (138/145), William Pilarksi (152), Drew Lange (160/170) and Luke Bieniek (182) all went 2-0.

The Huskers went 2-1 at the Wabasso “Rabbits” Duals, with wins over Adrian and Quad County. They were defeated by Minneota 39-24. Wyatt Novitzki (120), Evan Petron (126), Masyn Patrick (138, Simon Boeckman (145) and Will Pilarski (152) all went 3-0. Casey Knettel (106), Wyatt Pilarski (113), Kolton Harren (170) and Jaxon Barkowicz (195) all went 2-1.

HOLDINGFORD 41 BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 27

106 Noah Welte (BBE) Dec. Casey Knettel (HOLD) 5-4

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Aiden Mueller (BBE) :59

120 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 2:59

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Elliot Spanier (BBE) :18

132 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

138 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Masyn Patrick (HOLD) 12-4

145 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Dec. Brett DeRoo (BBE) 5-3

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Tanner Viessman (BBE) 1:59

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Hunter Laage (BBE) 1:22

170 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Tech. Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 4:00

182 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Carson Gilbert (BBE) 2-1

195 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Talen Kampsen (BBE) 4:00

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Harley Weber (BBE) Dec. Wyatt Miller (HOLD) 5-1

HOLDINGFORD 65 ALBANY 6

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Fall Blake Iverson (ALB) 5:34

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Nathan Kollmann (ALB) 14-5

120 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Dec. Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 5-0

132 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Carson Holthaus (ALB) 8-0

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Reed Moulzolf (ALB) :38

145 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Grant Welle (HOLD) 3:36

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Mason Plumski (ALB) 8-0

160 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Tech. Fall Ace Donabauer (ALB) No Time Given

170 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Connor Plumski (ALB) 5-2

182 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Toby Phillipp (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Blake Scegura (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Wyatt Miller (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars split their duals at the Albany “Husky” triangular, they defeated the host Albany 56-15 (11-3) and they were defeated by No. 6A ranked Holdingford 41-27 (6-8). Noah Welte (106), Ryan Jensen (132), Maximus Hanson (170), Ethan Spanier (220) and Harley Weber (285) all went 2-0. The Jaguars had a very good team performance with 197.5 points to earn second place at their invitational, behind No. 12AA ranked Thief River Falls. The Jaguars earned thirteen medals, including three championships by Ryan Jensen (132), Ethan Spanier (220) and Maximus Hanson (170). Special Note: Maximus was voted the Most Valuable Wrestler by the tourney coaches. Harley Weber (285) earned second place and Noah Welte (106), Brett DeRoo (138), Wyatt Engen (145) and Carson Gilbert (182) all earned third place. Tanner Viessman (152) and Hunter Laage (160) both earned fourth place, Logan Olejenbruns (106), Louie Tensen (120) and Talen Kampsen (195) all earned fifth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 56 ALBANY 15

106 Noah Welte (BBE) Tech. Fall Tynan Hansen (ALBA) (TF 19-4 4:00)

113 Aiden Mueller (BBE) Dec. Nathan Kollmann (ALBA) (Dec 1-0)

120 Bert Schulte (ALBA) Fall Elliot Spanier (BBE) (Fall 2:00)

126 Jimmy Carlisle (ALBA) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) (Fall 2:00)

132 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Carson Holthaus (ALBA) (Fall 0:00)

138 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Fall Reed Moulzolf (ALBA) (Fall 0:00)

145 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Dec. Owen Carlson (ALBA) (Dec 7-2)

152 Mason Plumski (ALBA) Dec. Tanner Viessman (BBE) (Dec 3-1)

160 Hunter Laage (BBE) Dec. Ace Donabauer (ALBA) (Dec 8-1)

170 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Connor Plumski (ALBA) (Fall 0:00)

182 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Won by Forfeit

195 Talen Kampsen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Harley Weber (BBE) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a good week, they defeated Class A Lean and Mean and conference rival Paynesville Area 44-21. They earned third place with 156.5 points in the eleven team field of teams at the Foley “Tom Keating” tournament. The Royals earned fourteen medals, led by two championships by Alex Diederich (132/11-0) and Kaden Holm (195/10-4). Sawyer Simmons (152/9-4) earned second place and Lane Olson (126/10-4) and Bryce Holm (220/9-3 both earned third place. Brady Yourczek (138/8-6) and Marcus Hayes (106/4-6) both earned fourth places. Will Gorecki (145/8-2) and Tucker Simmons (120/8-6) both earned fifth place, Adonijah Ripple (106), John Bzdok (132/3-2) and Brandon Mugg (285/11-3) all earned sixth place and Nick Leibold (160/8-5) and Jake Leners (170/4-6) both took seventh place.

ROYALTON/UPSALA 44 PAYNESVILLE AREA 21

106 Roman Roberg (PA) Dec. Marcus Hays (R/U) 7-0

113 Devon Schmidt (PA) Dec.Adon Ripple (R/U) 10-6

120 Mason McNab (PA) Dec. Tucker Simmons (PA)5-3

126 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Aiden Piechel (PA) :48

132 Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) Tech Fall Preston Welling (PA) 3:08

138 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Brandon Hess (PA) 1:45

145 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Dec. Michael Blonigan (PA) 8-1

152 Will Gorecki (R/U) Tech Fall Sesario Briseno (PA) 3:51

160 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Grant Wendlandt (PA) 1:00

170 Aaron Mages (PA) Dec. Nicholas Leibold (R/U) 4-2

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PA) Fall Jake Leners (R/U) 1:56

195 Seth Vearrier (PA) Dec. Kaden Holm (R/U) 4-3

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Sam Brick (PA) 1:13

285 Brandon Mugg (R/U) Fall Grant Miller (PA) :47

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a good week, they were defeated by the 5A ranked conference rival

Royalton-Upsala 44-21. The Bulldogs were missing a couple of their starters in this dual.

They had a great team performance at the Norwood Young Amercia “Raiders”

Tournament with 202.5 points to win the tournament over a field of ten teams. They had

all fourteen earn medals including eleven in the top three. Joseph Anaya (152/8-8),

Grant Wendlandt (160/6-7), Aaron Mages (170/9-7) Peyton Hemmesch (182/11-3 and

Spencer Eisenbraun (285/11-3) all earned second place medals. Devon Schmidt (113/

7-6), Mason McNab (120/13-3), Michael Blonigan (145/7-9), Seth Vearrier (195/14-4) and

Kevin Raya Botello (285/3-1) all earned third place medals. Brandon Hess (138/9-9)

And Grant Miller (285/2-2) both earned fourth place and Preston Welling (132/9-8)

Earned fifth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned five medals at the BBE “Jaguar” tournament, led by one champion

Sonnie DeHeer (195/14-1), Brayden Kramer (126/7-8) and Isaac Ortiz (160/12/4) both

Earned third place. Treyce Ludwig (170/7-9) earned fifth place and Gavin Caron (145/

8-10) took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 4-2 at the National Duals “The Clash” with big wins over Caledonia-

Houston 38-30 Faribault 55-15, Apple Valley 42-3 and Stanley 45-32. They were defeated by No. 1A ranked Dover-Eyota 38-30 and LacCrosse Asquinas 32-31. Kaden Nicolas (126) went 6-0, Drew May (138), Ethan Duncombe (152), Adam Jurek (160 and Tyson Ricker (220) all went 5-1. Landen Kujawa (132) and Owen Angell (170) both went 4-1, Boston Kuschel (106) went 3-1 and Bennett Kujawa (106) went 2-2.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lightning defeated their Wright County Conference rivals Glencoe/Silver Lake 36-27 and their neighbors Kimball Area 52-10. Porter Pribyl (106), Cassen Brumm (113),

Ayden Fitgerald (120), Xavier Jones (126/132), Jack Nilson (138) and Mitchell Koss (145) all went 2-0.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 52 KIMBALL AREA 10

106 Porter Pribyl (AN/ML) Fall Billy Bye (KIM) :46

113 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Dec. Connor Carlson (KIM) 7-6

120 Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 11-4

126 Wesley Zuelke (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

132 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Dec. Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 8-4

138 Jack Nilson (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Mason Danelke (KIM) 16-7

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Fall Blake Brutger (KIM) 5:11

152 Cole LaFave (AN/ML) Fall James Schiefelbein (KIM) 2:02

160 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Won by Forfeit

170 Carson Cooper (AN/ML) Fall Caden Guggisberg (KIM) :36

182 Hank Meyer (KIM) Maj. Dec. Riley Hall (AN/ML) 13-3

195 Shay McClory (AN/ML) Fall Garret Rosenow (KIM) :53

220 Carter Courtright (AN/ML) Fall Anthony Mertens (KIM) :31

285 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Dec. Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) 14-1

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 36 GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 27

106 Porter Pribyl (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

113 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

120 Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) Fall Brayden Linsmeier (G/SL) 1:10

126 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Dec. Brody Ruschmeier (G/SL) 8-3

132 Jackson Wischnack (G/SL) Fall Davis Vrolson (AN/ML) 5:48

138 Jack Nilson (AN/ML) Fall Miguel Arandia (G/SL) 4:59

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Mason Schilling (G/SL) 8-0

152 Dawson Varpness (G/SL) Fall Cole LaFave (AN/ML) 4:32

160 Nick Olson (AN/ML) Dec. Connor Meyer (G/SL) 6-4

170 Jace Cacka (G/SL) Fall Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 3:39

182 Riley Hall (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

195 Xander Plath (G/SL) Fall Keagon Grube (AN/ML) 5:31

220 Carter Courtright (AN/ML) Fall Dan Petersen (G/SL) :20

285 Aaron Higgins (G/SL) Dec. Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) 9-8

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers had a very good week, they had four dual meet wins; they defeated Central

Lakes Conference rival Brainerd 42-27 and Aitkin 39-19. Cassidy Okerman (120), Noah

Cameron (138), Hunter Ramsdell (160), Ryan Kloecki (170) and Hank LeClaire (195) all

Went 2-0. They defeated a pair of foes at the Zimmerman “Thunder” Triangular, they

Defeated Central Lakes Conference rival Sartell-St. Stephen 60-12 and Zimmerman

72-12, Mason Rausch (126), Noah Cameron (138), Beau Robinson (152), Ryan Kloecki

(170), Ivan Petrich (182) and Hank LeClair (195) all went 2-0.

LITTLE FALLS 42 BRAINERD 27

106 Jackson Berhow (BRD) Fall Ethan Zellers (LF) 1:33

113 Nolan Jukish (BRD) Fall Ryan Vogt (LF) 3:43

120 Cassidy Okerman (LF) Fall Jackson DeRosier (BRD) 1:43

126 Cade Ostrowski (BRD) Won by Forfeit

132 Joey Wilczek (LF) Fall Lukas Lind (BRD) 3:20

138 Noah Cameron (LF) Dec. Easton Dircks (BRD) 5-2

145 Wyatt Baum (LF) Fall Elijah Germann (BRD) 2:45

152 Isiah Jillson (BRD) Dec. Beau Robinson (LF) 3-0

160 Hunter Ramsdell (LF) Dec. Gabe Jukish (BRD) 3-2

170 Ryan Kloecki (LF) Won by Forfeit

182 Shane Carlson (BRD) Dec. Ivan Petrich (LF) 6-5

195 Hank LeClair (LF) Fall Ethan Kosloski (BRD) 1:07

220 Eli Wiskow (BRD) Dec. Alexander Schmitz (LF) 4-1

285 Aiden Nordley (LF) Fall Carson Faehnrich (BRD) 4:46

LITTLE FALLS 39 AIKTIN 19

106 Ethan Zellers (LF) Won by Forfeit

113 Ryan Vogt (LF) Won by Forfeit

120 Cassidy Okerman (LF) Dec. Madelyn Strohmayer (AIT) 9-4

126 John Pelarski (AIT) Dec. Mason Rausch (LF) 6-4

132 Jackson Cline (AIT) Maj. Dec. Hayden Ramsdell (LF) 13-2

138 Noah Cameron (LF) Dec. Nathan Trotter (AIT) 5-4

145 Kenny Erickson (AIT) Dec. Wyatt Baum (LF) 7-2

152 Beau Robison (LF) Dec. Walker Jones (AIT) 9-4

160 Hunter Ramsdell (LF) Won by Forfeit

170 Ryan Kloecki (LF) Dec. Jack Grell (AIT) 4-3

182 Jacob Williams (AIT) Dec. Ivan Petrich (LF) 5-3

195 Hank LeClair (LF) Won by Forfeit

220 Alexander Schmitz (LF) Dec. Kane Beine (AIT) 6-0

285 Craig Ashton (AIT) Fall Aiden Nordley (LF) :12

LITTLE FALLS 60 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 21

LITTLE FALLS 72 ZIMMERMAN 12

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned seven medals at their “Tom Keating” tournament, Alex Jennissen (160/16-6) earned second place and Cyler Ruhoff (120/13-3) and Cole Rudnitski (145/11-3) both earned third place. Aiden Micholski (170/8-9) and Gavin Owen (195) both earned fourth place and Joe Prom (285/10-5) and Keagon Frisbe (170) both earned fifth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans defeated their Section 6AA rivals Delano 37-22 in a good dual.

ROCORI 37 DELANO 22

106 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Maj. Dec. Isaiah Depa (DEL) 15-5

113 Landon Hinchcliff (DEL) Dec. Mason Moscho (ROC) 6-1

120 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

126 Tate Olson (DEL) Dec. Renner Haven (ROC) 13-6

132 Bryce Beyer (DEL) Dec. Ryder Kremers (ROC) 9-8

138 Jack Major (ROC) Won by Forfeit

145 Daniel Jacobson (DEL) Dec. Sawyer Minnerath (ROC) 8-4

152 Cael Olson (DEL) Maj. Dec. Evan Moscho (ROC) 13-5

160 Jeff Ritter (DEL) Dec. Anthony Rodriguez (ROC) 9-8

170 Nathan Soldner (ROC) Won by Forfeit

182 Christian Rodriguez (ROC) Dec. Isaac Jacobson (DEL) 7-0

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Grant Horeis (DEL) 3:41

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Peter Depa (DEL) 1:12

285 Lincoln Hamm (DEL) Dec. Darryn Richardson (ROC) 6-0

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were defeated in their triangular by a pair of state ranked teams, by No. 4A BBE 56-15 and No. 6A Holdingford 65-6. The Huskies earned five medals at the Mora “Mustangs” tournament. Mason Plumski (152) earned second place, Owen Carlson (145) and Carson Holthaus (132) both earned third place. Nathan Kollmann (113) earned fourth place and Jimmy Carlisle (126) took sixth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush went went 2-2 at the Eden Prairie “Eagles” Duals, without two of their state ranked wrestlers. They did defeat Blue Earth 36-36 and Minneapolis North 58-12. They were defeated by Perham 54-25 and Lee’s Summitt 39-26. Tanner Hugg (145) and Tucker Hugg (225) both went 4-0 and Kendall Booker (106), Noah Neiman (132) and Jaden Dombrouski (138) all went 3-1.

LEE’S SUMMIT 39 SAINT CLOUD CRUSH 26

• 106 Kendall Booker (STC) Maj. Dec. Luke Nally (LS) 13-1

• 113 Gabe Hawkins (LS) Dec. Jack Hamak (STC) 3-2

• 120 Aj Wishne (LS) Fall Connor Frederiksen (STC) 2:43

• 126 Cooper Nally (LS) Won by Forfeit

• 132 Noah Neuman (STC) Fall James Slavens (LS) :18

• 138 Jaden Dombrovski (STC) Fall Will McBee (LS) 1:16

• 145 Tanner Hugg (STC) Maj. Dec. Michael Foley (LS) 22-10

• 152 Noah Miller (LS) Dec. Aidian Orth (STC) 7-3 OT

• 160 Jackson Jones (LS) Won by Forfeit

• 170 Roan McCarthy (LS) Won by Forfeit

• 182 Gunner Albin (LS) Dec. Logan Lunceford (STC) 5-0

• 195 Double Forfeit

• 220 Aidan Gutierrez (LS) Fall Timmy Lawal (STC) 3:35

• 285 Tucker Hugg (STC) Fall Santino Avitia (LS) 5:26

Blaine defeated Saint Cloud Tech 36-35

• 106 Max Braddy (Blaine) over Kendall Booker (Saint Cloud Tech) Maj 12-0

• 113 Sam Smude (Blaine) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 120 Zackary Johnson (Blaine) over Connor Frederiksen (Saint Cloud Tech) TF 16-0

• 126 Dayshawn Jones (Blaine) over Ethan Lunning (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 0:24

• 132 Bryce Young (Blaine) over Noah Neuman (Saint Cloud Tech) Dec 5-3

• 138 Jaden Dombrovski (Saint Cloud Tech) over Louis Romer (Blaine) TF 17-0

• 145 Tanner Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Damien Thompson (Blaine) Fall 3:49

• 152 Ethan Carr (Blaine) over Daniel Hughes (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 1:43

• 160 Aidian Orth (Saint Cloud Tech) over Jake Heggestad (Blaine) Fall 3:24

• 170 Mitchell Babineau (Blaine) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 182 Double Forfeit

• 195 Logan Lunceford (Saint Cloud Tech) over Lucas Godfrey (Blaine) Fall 0:53

• 220 Timmy Lawal (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 285 Tucker Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Tenzing Sonam (Blaine) Fall 1:19

Saint Cloud Tech defeated Blue Earth Area 36-36 (Tie Breaker: wins: 6.0 vs. 7.0)

• 106 Kendall Booker (Saint Cloud Tech) over Timmy Nagel (Blue Earth Area) Dec 7-2

• 113 Colton Tolzmann (Blue Earth Area) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 120 Drake Engelby (Blue Earth Area) over Connor Frederiksen (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 5:40

• 126 Carson Sturtz (Blue Earth Area) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 Noah Neuman (Saint Cloud Tech) over Angel Martinez (Blue Earth Area) Fall 4:35

• 138 Jaden Dombrovski (Saint Cloud Tech) over Cooper Peterson (Blue Earth Area) Dec 4-1

• 145 Tanner Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Blair Lunz (Blue Earth Area) Fall 3:52

• 152 Daniel Hughes (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 160 Kade Gaydon (Blue Earth Area) over Aidian Orth (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 2:24

• 170 Double Forfeit

• 182 Parker Meyers (Blue Earth Area) over Logan Lunceford (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 1:59

• 195 Cory Kitchel (Blue Earth Area) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 220 Timmy Lawal (Saint Cloud Tech) over John Lappe (Blue Earth Area) Fall 0:55

• 285 Tucker Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Zach Benson (Blue Earth Area) Fall 1:08

Saint Cloud Tech defeated Minneapolis North Community 58-12

• 106 Kendall Booker (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 113 Jack Hamak (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 120 Connor Frederiksen (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 Bravo Niyonkuru (Minneapolis North Community) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 Noah Neuman (Saint Cloud Tech) over Elijah Grunau (Minneapolis North Community) Fall 2:47

• 138 Jaden Dombrovski (Saint Cloud Tech) over Noah Brooks (Minneapolis North Community) Fall 1:23

• 145 Tanner Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Johan Alcantura-Lund (Minneapolis North Community) Maj 15-2

• 152 Aidian Orth (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 160 Daniel Hughes (Saint Cloud Tech) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 170 Double Forfeit

• 182 Double Forfeit

• 195 Logan Lunceford (Saint Cloud Tech) over Yahonde Grinnell (Minneapolis North Community) Fall 0:28

• 220 Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau (Minneapolis North Community) over Timmy Lawal (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 0:27

• 285 Tucker Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Lamarcus Osborne (Minneapolis North Community) Fall 3:21

Perham defeated Saint Cloud Tech 54-25

• 106 Kendall Booker (Saint Cloud Tech) over Dresden Wegscheid (Perham) Fall 1:01

• 113 Chevy Harron (Perham) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 120 Isaac Adams (Perham) over Connor Frederiksen (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 3:14

• 126 Carsen Ziese (Perham) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 Noah Neuman (Saint Cloud Tech) over Tiegan Detloff (Perham) Dec 8-3

• 138 Carson Byer (Perham) over Jaden Dombrovski (Saint Cloud Tech) Inj 3:21

• 145 Tanner Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Nick Peters (Perham) Fall 5:48

• 152 Aidian Orth (Saint Cloud Tech) over Johnny Ramos (Perham) Fall 4:29

• 160 Trystan Larson (Perham) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 170 Logan Guck (Perham) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 182 Braylon Rach (Perham) over Logan Lunceford (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 1:20

• 195 Hudson Hackel (Perham) over Timmy Lawal (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall 2:28

• 220 Cash Burke (Perham) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 285 Tucker Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) over Jaxon Vetsch (Perham) Maj 8-0

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split a pair of duals at the Zimmerman “Thunder” triangular, they defeated Zimmerman 52-30 and lost section 8AAA foe Little Falls 60-12. The Sabres earned 93 points to take seventh place in this ten team field of teams at the Mora “Mustang” Tournament. Tucker Mugg (285) earned second place and Kaden Brooks (138) earned third place to lead the way. Peyton Allen (195) earned fourth place, Jack Hendrickson (106), Alex Hendrickson (113), Julian Morris (126), Theo Brown (170) and Donovan Lund (220) all earned fifth place and Jack Pesta (120) took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 52 ZIMMERMAN 30

106 Jack Hendrickson (SSS) over Gabe Swenson (ZIMM) (MD 12-2)

113 Zander Spitzmueller (ZIMM) over Tyler Plumski (SSS) (MD 19-5)

120 Beau Dipprey (ZIMM) over Jack Pesta (SSS) (Fall 3:14)

126 Christopher Belair (ZIMM) over Julian Morris (SSS) (Fall 1:37)

132 Zaccory Anderson (SSS) over Tristen Stoner (ZIMM) (Fall 2:47)

138 Sam Miller (ZIMM) over Camden Lund (SSS) (TF 16-0 2:45)

145 Kaden Brooks (SSS) over (ZIMM) (For.)

152 Parker Peichel (SSS) over (ZIMM) (For.)

160 Aidan Halvorson (SSS) over (ZIMM) (For.)

170 Theo Brown (SSS) over (ZIMM) (For.)

182 Cyrus Post (SSS) over (ZIMM) (For.)

195 Brooks Howard (ZIMM) over Peyton Allen (SSS) (Dec 15-9)

220 Donovan Lund (SSS) over Bryce Nordlund (ZIMM) (Fall 1:13)

285 Jordan Gulden (SSS) over (ZIMM) (For.)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had several wrestlers that were sick, only Kieran Hixson (152/14-7) earned sixth place.

UPCOMING EVENTS (TUESDAY JANUARY 10th Thru Saturday JANUARY 14th)

Tuesday

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Staples-Motley, Little Falls, Royalton-Upsala

KIMBALL AREA CUBS TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted, Sibley East, Holdingford, Kimball Area

FOLEY “FALCONS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Aitkin, BHV/PP, Foley

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN “SABRES” TRIANGULAR

Start Time:

Teams: St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids- Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen

Thursday

Becker @ Chisago Lakes Dual 6:00

KIMBALL AREA CUBS TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Deer River, Kimball Area, Royalton-Upsala

PIERZ “PIONEERS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Alexandria, Pierz, Eden Valley-Watkins

FOLEY “FALCONS” QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Milaca-Faith Christian, PLPR-B, Zimmerman, Foley

Friday

PAYNESVILLE AREA “BULLDOGS” TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 4:00

Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Delano, Eden Valley-Watkins, SCM,

Milaca-Faith Christian, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Ortonville, Pierz, Sartell-

St. Stephen and Wabasso.

MONTICELLO MAGIC TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Becker,Irondale, Monticello

MINNEWASKA AREA “LAKERS” TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 4:00

Teams: Albany, ACGC, Canby, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, Minnewaska, Scott West

Their River Falls

WATERTOWN-MAYER “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake, Rockford, Watertown-Mayer

LITCHFIELD “DRAGONS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams; Dc/Litch, Rocori, Glencoe-Silver Lake

ST. CLOUD CRUSH vs. BLACKDUCK/CASS LAKE-BENA

Start Time: 6:00

Saturday

ST. CLOUD “KIFFMEYER” DUALS

Start Time: 9:00

Teams: Becker, Cambridge-Isanti, Foley, Kimball Area, New Prague, Sauk

Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud Crush, Willmar

BEMIDJI “RICK LEE” DUALS

Start Times: 2:00 Friday/9:00 Saturday

Teams: Bemidji, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Frazee,

Grand Forks Central, Holdingford, LPGE/BR, New York Mills, OTC, Perham, Thief River

Falls, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, United North Central

ALEXANDRIA “BIG OLE” TOURNAMENT

State Time: 9:00

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake, Badger/Greenbush/Middle River, Barnesville, KMS,

Minneota, New York Mills, WHAN, Alexandria