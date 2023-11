Prep Wrestling Schedule – November 30th to December 12th

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS. UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

Practice starts Monday November 20th

First Twelve Days of Scheduled Competition

Thursday November 30th

Rocori Spartans Triangular

Brainerd Warriors, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Rocori (5:00)

Bemidji Lumberjacks Triangular

Buffalo Bison, Moorhead Spuds, Bemidji (5:00)

Friday December 1st

MELROSE “DEFENDERS” TOURNAMENT (2:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Paynesville Area Bulldogs, Alexandria Area Cardinals, Thief River Falls Prowlers, Mora Mustangs, Mille Lacs Area Raiders, Springfield Tigers, Osakis Silverstreaks, Sauk Rapids-Rice Cyclones, Ottertail Central Bulldogs, Ortonville Trojans.

BIG LAKE “HORNETS” TOURNAMENT (4:00)

Teams: Big Lake Hornets, Amery, Wisconsin, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Minnewaska Area Lakers, Pierz Pioneers, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, Pine City-Hinkley-Finlayson Dragons.

ST. CLOUD TECH TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Staples-Motley Cardinals, Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves, St. Cloud Crush

Saturday December 2nd

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE PANTHERS TOURNAMENT (9:30)

Teams: Kimball Area Cubs, B O L D (BLH/BOLD)Warriors, Jackson Country Central Huskies, Rochester John Marshall, Le Sueur-Henderson Giants, New Ulm Eagles, Watertown-Mayer Royals, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars

COON RAPIDS CARDINALS TOURNAMENT (9:00)

Teams: Royalton-Upsala Royals, Centennial, Cumberland, Wisconsin, Eden Prairie, Hastings Raiders, Irondale, Mahtomedi, Mankato East, Maple Grove, McDonell Central Catholic, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Minnetonka Skippers, Osceola, Quincy Wisconsin, River Falls, Wisconsin, Shakopee Indians, Spectrum Sting, Washington Technology Magnet

CHISAGO LAKES “WILLDCATS” Duals (9:00)

Teams: Foley Falcons, Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, Mounds View Mustangs

OSSEO ORIOLES TOURNAMENT (8:00)

Teams: Rocori Spartans

Tuesday December 5th

ALBANY HUSKIES QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Rocori Spartans, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Little Falls Flyers

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Foley Falcons, Little Falls Flyers, Big Lake Hornets

Thursday December 7th

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Alexandria Area Cardinals, Fergus Falls Otters, SSS

MINNEWASKA AREA LAKERS QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Border West Buccaneers, United Dawson-Boyd.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKER TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Kimball Area Cubs, Osakis Silverstreaks, Holdingford Huskers

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG FIGHTING SAINTS TRI (5:00)

Teams; Paynesville Area Bulldogs, Ortonville Trojans, KMS

BIG LAKE HORNETS TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, Chisago Lakes Wildcats, Big Lake

Friday December 8th

ST. CLOUD CRUSH TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: New London-Spicer Wildcats, Stillwater Ponies, Crush

Friday December 8th/December 9th (3:00/10:00)

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Tournament

Teams:Becker, Bemidji, Cloquet, Detroit Lakes, Foley, Frazee, Grand Rapids, Little Falls, Moorhead, Mound Westonka, Pierz, Royalton, Sartell, Wadena-Deer Creek, White Bear Lake Area, St. Croix Fall

Friday December 8th

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” Duals (5:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels, Goodhue Wildcats, Holdingford Huskers, Monticello Magic, Paynesville Area Bulldogs

Zimmerman “Thunder” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Zimmerman Thunder

Kimball Area “Cubs” Triangular (8:00)

Teams: Norwood Young America Raiders, Kimball Area Cubs,

St. Cloud Crush Triangular (5:00)

Teams: New London-Spicer Wildcats, Stillwater Ponies, St. Cloud Crush

West Central Area “Knights” Tournament (9:00)

Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Border West, Canby Lancers, Fergus Falls Otters, Ottertail Central Bulldogs, Pelican Rapids Vikings, United North Central Warriors

Delano Tigers Tournament (10:00)

Teams: Coon Rapids Cardinals, Hibbing Bluejacket, Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, Kimball Area Cubs, Medford Tigers, Pine Island, Rockford Rockets, St. Peter Saints, Watertown-Mayer Royals

Tuesday December 12th

Holdingford “Huskers” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Little Falls Flyers, Holdingford Huskers,

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/PP “Raiders” Triangular. (5:00)

Teams: Frazee Hornets, Royalton-Upsala Royals, BHV/PP Raiders

Fergus Falls “Otters” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Rocori Spartans, Fergus Falls Otters

Sauk Rapids-Rice “Storm” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, St. Cloud Crush