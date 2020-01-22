Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 21st
The Cathedral hockey team overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to beat Little Falls 7-3 Tuesday night at Exchange Arena. The Crusaders are now 13-1-1 on the season.
Nate Warner scored a pair of goals for CHS, including the game-winner at 14:05 of the second period.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Becker 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Sartell 4, River Lakes 3 (OT)
St. Cloud 9, Willmar 1
Girls Basketball
Chisago Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Princeton 69, Sartell 61
Zimmerman 77, Cathedral 66
Tech 68, Apollo 32
Girls Hockey
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, River Lakes 2 (OT)
St. Cloud 6, Willmar 3
Boys Basketball
Sartell 94, Cathedral 54
Princeton 106, Sauk Rapids-Rice 74
Apollo 70, Little Falls 51