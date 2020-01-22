Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 21st

The Cathedral hockey team overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to beat Little Falls 7-3 Tuesday night at Exchange Arena. The Crusaders are now 13-1-1 on the season.

Nate Warner scored a pair of goals for CHS, including the game-winner at 14:05 of the second period.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Becker 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Sartell 4, River Lakes 3 (OT)

St. Cloud 9, Willmar 1

Girls Basketball

Chisago Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Princeton 69, Sartell 61

Zimmerman 77, Cathedral 66

Tech 68, Apollo 32

Girls Hockey

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, River Lakes 2 (OT)

St. Cloud 6, Willmar 3

Boys Basketball

Sartell 94, Cathedral 54

Princeton 106, Sauk Rapids-Rice 74

Apollo 70, Little Falls 51