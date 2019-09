The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams each fell to Alexandria Monday, with the boys falling by a 2-1 final score, and the girls dropped a 3-0 contest to the Cardinals.

The Crusaders will take on St. John's Prep for a boys/girls doubleheader Tuesday night at Whitney Park, weather permitting.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori 1 @ Willmar 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Becker 0

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Detroit Lakes 0

Mayer Lutheran 6, Rocori 3