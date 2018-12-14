Prep Sports Schedule- Friday, December 14th
The Cathedral girls basketball team will host Milaca Friday night at Cathedral High School. Tip-off is set for 7:15 on AM 1240, WJON.
The Crusaders are 2-3 so far this season, while the Wolves check in at 3-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Becker
Rocori @ Aitkin
Milaca @ Cathedral WJON
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Rocori
Willmar @ Apollo
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Annandale
Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
Girls Hockey
Willmar @ Storm N Sabres