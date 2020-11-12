Prep Football Scores And Schedule

The Elk River Elks beat the Tech Tigers 75-33 Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are now 0-4 on the season.

The Elks jumped out to a 54-6 halftime lead before the Tigers put 27 points on the board in the second half. Tech quarterback Lincoln Benson ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the loss.

Elsewhere, the Alexandria Cardinals beat Apollo 50-0 at Alexandria High School. The Eagles finish the regular season 0-4.

THURSDAY

Hutchinson @ Rocori (5 PM, AM 1390)

Sartell @ Brainerd

Cathedral @ Albany

Foley @ Milaca

Paynesville @ Osakis

Willmar @ Becker