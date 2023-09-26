Powerball Jackpot Grows to an Estimate $835 million

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one won the big prize Monday night.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is an estimated $835 million, or about $391 million for the cash option.

This is still the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The drawing Monday night did produce more than 1.2 million winning tickets including four that matched all five white balls for $1 million each. There were 32 tickets that each won $50,000 including one ticket sold in La Crescent, Minnesota. And, six tickets each won $100,000.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

