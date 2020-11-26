Powder Ridge Opens For the Season This Weekend

KIMBALL -- You and your family can hit the slopes at Powder Ridge in Kimball starting Friday.

The Bunny hill and Single Cedar hill are ready to go for skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

Owners say while they look forward to a great weekend on the slopes, there are a few changes to be aware of. Changes include the chalet being open for bathrooms, rentals and Grab N' Go food only. There will be no indoor seating for warming-up/getting dressed until December 18th. You are asked to get dressed in your vehicle.

Masks are required inside the chalet and outdoors when physical distancing cannot be achieved, this includes lift lines, riding the chairlift and riding the rope tow.

All tickets must be pre-purchased online as no tickets will be sold on-site.

Powder Ridge will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.