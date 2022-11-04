Powder Ridge Announces Laser Light Tubing Dates for 2022/2023
Snow tubing is a lot of fun, and a great way to get out of the house in the winter. But add some lazer lights and music, and it might just be the outing your family talks about all year long.
Powder Ridge in Kimball is bringing back their popular Lazer Light Tubing for 2022 and 2023 on select dates.
Lazer Light dates and tickets are up on our website and available for purchase now! If you’ve been wanting to come check this event out we highly recommend booking your tickets as soon as possible… last season sold out FAST.(And we mean REALLY fast)
If this sounds like an event that you absolutely can not miss, make sure you get your tickets ASAP. Here is a list of dates and start times for the Lazer Light Tubing nights:
- Dec 30th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Dec 31st 6:30PM & 7PM
- Jan 13th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Jan 14th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Jan 27th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Jan 28th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Feb 10th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Feb 17th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Feb 24th 6:30PM & 7PM
- Feb 25th 6:30PM & 7PM
Along with all the information on the event, Powder Ridge also reminded their followers on Facebook that the only way to get valid tickets is through their website. Any comments claiming to have tickets for sale are most likely scammers, and they do not want to see any of their valued guests lose money through a scam on Facebook.
If you want these tickets the only place to get them is online on the Powder Ridge website, which you can find here.