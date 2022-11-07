Powder Ridge Announces Tentative Opening Date

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- With snow and colder weather in the forecast, Powder Ridge near Kimball has announced a tentative opening date for the season.

They announced on Facebook Monday that

"Mother Nature seems to be turning in our favor for a good stretch of Snow Making weather!"

They say the guns will be coming out this Friday and going strong as long as this weather lasts.

The new tentative opening dates for Powder Ridge are:

Season Pass Holders Only Thursday 11/17 & Friday 11/18

Pass Holders & Public Saturday 11/19 & Sunday 11/20

The exact hours are still being determined.

Powder Ridge has also announced its dates for the popular Lazer Light Tubing events. They start December 30th and run through February 25th. Advance tickets are on sale now on their website.