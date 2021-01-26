Pot O’ Gold 5K Run to be Held Onsite in March

SARTELL -- An annual run in March is coming back this spring.

Organizers have announced the Pot O'Gold 5K/2 Mile Walk and "Little Leprechaun's 1K will be held on Saturday, March 13th at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell.

The Director of the Bernick's Family Fitness Series Evin Haukos says it is an onsite event running in waves in the morning and afternoon. Choose from one of six different starting times to give you flexible options for you and your family to race with us this day!

They say they will be compliant with all MDH guidelines and safe racing protocol set forth by the state and national running committees.

The cost is $5 per person, which includes a free T-shirt if you sign-up by February 22nd.

