Postal Truck in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Rockford

ROCKFORD (WJON News) - A postal truck was in a crash near Rockford Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports they were sent to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 55 at mile marker 163 after 11:00 am Wednesday.



Officials say the 2000 Ford postal truck and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado were westbound on Highway 55 when they crashed.

A third pickup, a 2021 Ford F-150, was eastbound on Highway 55 and was hit by the westbound trucks.

The driver of the postal truck, 61-year-old Thomas Molitor of Buffalo, and the driver of the Chevy pickup, 53-year-old Erik Sorenson of Buffalo, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup, 44-year-old Mark Roper of Buffalo was not injured.