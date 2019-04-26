Possible Human Remains Found in Boundary Waters Wilderness

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities in Minnesota say they have recovered possible human remains in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says remains were found Thursday scattered in the vicinity of a campsite where federal officers believed a New Mexico man was spending the winter camping in the forest.

Officers earlier this month located the campsite near the entrance to the Sioux Hustler Trail and found a tent with blood inside. Sgt. Steve Borchers said in a statement that evidence showed the campsite was occupied by 29-year-old Jordan Grider , of Moriarty, New Mexico.

The remains were sent to a medical examiner to confirm they are human and identify them. Borchers' statement said Grider's family members had been notified of the possibility.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected.