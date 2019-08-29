Popular Children’s Water Bottle Recalled

Almost 6-million popular children's water bottles have been recalled by Contigo due to a potential choking hazard.

The Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles were sold in Minnesota and nationwide at Target and Costco stores.

According to the U.S. Consumer product Safety Commission:

The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

You can contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 7 am to 4 pm CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on 'Recalls' at the bottom of the page for more information.