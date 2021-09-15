Pontoon Manufacturer Moving World Headquarters to Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- The city of Big Lake has lured in a big manufacturer. Premier Pontoons which is currently headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, is moving its entire operation to the Sherburne County community.

Community Development Director Hanna Klimmek says they've been working on finalizing the deal for about a year.

The new owner of the company is from Big Lake Township, and the move will allow them to consolidate their entire operation under one roof.

Right now they are leasing seven different buildings in Wyoming. Klimmek says they'll be bringing a lot of jobs to Big Lake.

We know that they'll be bringing 193 jobs to the community and adding 70 more within three years of project completion. This is the largest project that we've had the opportunity to work on in over a few decades. This is a really big deal for Big Lake.

Klimmek says the company expects about 30 percent of its current workforce will move from Wyoming to Big Lake.

Initially, it will put them at #3 for employment, but within five years they'll be our #1 employer. Our #1 employer currently is Big Lake schools, but they are projecting up to 500 employees in five years.

Premier Pontoons will build a 150,000 square foot facility, with a second 30,000 square foot building, on the north side of Highway 10 just west of the Big Lake Industrial Park.

Envision Companies is the new owner of Premier Pontoon. Carlson Development Group owns the land and will be building the building.

They are asking for a 12-year tax abatement from the city and the county. The city has approved it, and it is on the county EDA agenda later this month before going to the county board in October.

They are hoping to break ground by November.