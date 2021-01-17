Police: Willmar Man Working in Garage Killed by Stray Bullet
WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Willmar man they say was killed by a stray bullet while he was working in his garage.
Willmar police said in a statement that a 41-year-old man was in the garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members.
Emergency responders provided medical care before he was transferred to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead of a bullet wound to the chest.
Reports say officers found a bullet hole in the garage that indicated the shot came from outside the homeowner’s property. Police on Saturday served a search warrant at a Willmar residence but made no arrests.
