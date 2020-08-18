Police Warn of Phone Scam Circulating St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are warning residents about a phone scam that is circulating around the area.

Numerous people have called the police department reporting they are receiving calls from someone impersonating an officer with the St. Cloud PD. The caller tells the victim there is a warrant for their arrest and then asks for personal information including their social security number and financial information. The caller also uses a "spoofing" technique to make them look like they are using a legitimate number for the police department.

The St. Cloud Police Department does not call people telling them there is a warrant for their arrest and would never ask for personal information over the phone.

Officers remind you to never give your personal information to someone you don't know and to hang up on the call as soon as you become suspicious.