Update: Three Men in Custody After Shooting Kills 1, Hurts 14

ST. PAUL -- St. Paul police say officers responded to a busy bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday and found a chaotic scene with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds--one of whom was pronounced dead without being transported to the hospital.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead, 14 other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment—all are expected to survive.

Police say three suspects, 29-year-old Devondre Phillips, 32-year-old Jeffrey Hoffman, and 33-year-old Terry Brown Jr., were arrested Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the men are currently at the hospital being treated for injuries related to the shooting and will be taken to the Ramsey County Jail to await charges.

St. Paul Police via Twitter

A team of five investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit are working with patrol officers, the forensics services unit, the video management unit, and others to piece together what led to the shooting.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman who died to determine her exact cause of death and positively identify her.

This is the 32nd homicide of the year in the city.