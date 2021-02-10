Police Report: Gunman Had Made Prior Threats Against Clinic

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) _ A police report show a gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo health clinic, killing one staff member and wounding four others, had made previous threats of a mass shooting at the facility.

Sixty-seven-year-old Gregory Paul Ulrich was arrested in Tuesday's attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says Ulrich has a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area and had been unhappy with his health care.

According to police reports, Ulrich threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic in October 2018, and a doctor told investigators that Ulrich had talked about ``shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge.''

