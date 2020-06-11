Police Reform Package Announced for Special Legislative Session

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus announced a legislative package Thursday that will be presented to the state house of representatives and state senate during the upcoming special session.

Members of the POCI Caucus say the package includes police reform and accountability that goes above and beyond what has already been put in place such as the creation of “duty to intervene” rules and banning of chokeholds.

Representative Rena Moran of District 65A in St. Paul says she sees the package as a way to create accountability and improve community relationships with police officers.

We all know that not all cops are bad, but we also know that not all cops are good. The bad cops make the good cops look bad, and the bad cops make the institution look bad and distrustful.

While no specific details about the bills in the package were given, Senator Jeff Hayden of District 62 in Minneapolis says the overall intent is to address immediate concerns and outline a plan for long-term solutions.

The special legislative session that kicks off Friday at noon.