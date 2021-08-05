Police Looking for Men Who Stole Generator from Car Dealership

MILACA -- Police are looking for two men who stole a generator from a car dealership in Milaca.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday the men pulled into Milaca Motors in a mid 90s black Ford Taurus and checked several vehicles. The suspects stole a red and black Porta-Source 3200 generator.

Get our free mobile app

Their vehicle has black painted rims and after-market LED lights on the front bumper.

If you know anything you can contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at (320) 983-8240.

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis