Police Investigating Hate Messages at Fargo-Moorhead Mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) -- Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area.

Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque, which is located in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said the graffiti was found in several areas. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

The investigation by Moorhead police and the Fargo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

