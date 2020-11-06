Police: Fatal Shooting Involved Man With Mental Health Issue

APPLE VALLEY (AP) -- Police say they have had several mental health interactions with the man who killed his neighbor and critically wounded a man before taking his own life at his condominium in Apple Valley.

Police Capt. Nick Francis says that over the past year, officers have made seven reports relating to concerns about the man's mental health.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the condo building Wednesday night. They found a man wounded in the hallway, a woman dead in her condo and the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his condo.