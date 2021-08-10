Planning Commission Approves Rezoning for Downtown Starbucks

ST. CLOUD -- The plan to bring a new Starbucks Coffee to downtown St. Cloud has taken a step forward. The St. Cloud Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning request from the developers to allow for a drive-through window during a public hearing on Tuesday night.

The coffee shop is being planned for the site of the former Perkins Restaurant along 6th Avenue.

The project also includes the closure of the alley access to Highway 23. The entrances to the parking lot would only be on 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Inventure Properties owner Doug Boser spoke during the public hearing. He expressed concern about deliveries getting to the restaurants in his properties including Brick & Bourbon but otherwise says he's supportive of the project overall.

Batis Development Corporation of Topeka, Kansas has bought the former Perkins Restaurant property at 501 and 502 2nd Street South and 118 6th Avenue South.

The rezoning request will still need the approval of the St. Cloud City Council.

The Perkins Restaurant in downtown St. Cloud closed in August of 2019.

