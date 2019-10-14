Plane Makes Emergency Landing in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Skywest Airlines plane en route from Minneapolis to Minot made an unscheduled stop in St. Cloud Sunday night.

St. Cloud Regional Airport Manager Bill Towle says the 50 seat regional plane made an emergency landing just after 7:00 p.m.

Had an indication of some kind of an electric fire or smoke. They made a safe landing here in St. Cloud, they deboarded, we got them into the terminal building. They found out that there wasn't, or didn't appear to be, any emergency.

Towle says the airline brought up another plane and the passengers were only delayed about an hour.

He says no one was hurt and it appears to have been just a false alarm. However, the plane is still on the ground here in St. Cloud as investigators continue to look over the plane.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Newinski says they were called to the airport as a precaution. He says there was a report of a smell of smoke in the cockpit.

Skywest is a regional carrier owned by Delta Airlines.