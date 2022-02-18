St. Cloud Airport to Implement Parking Fees

ST. CLOUD -- Parking will no longer be free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The newly-created Airport Authority has announced that starting on March 1st, long-term parking will be $5.00 per day in both the paved lot and the unpaved overflow lot. Short-term, 2-hour parking will still be free in both lots to assist with drop-offs and pick-ups.

The new system will be a Pay by Plate parking kiosk which uses your license plate as proof of your payment. Kiosks will be located both outside the terminal and inside the building. The kiosks will have a touchscreen menu and will only accept credit cards.

Airport users can also download the Parkmobile parking app which is currently being used by the city of St. Cloud for its parking ramps and downtown streets.

The new parking fees are meant to shift some operating expenses away from St. Cloud property taxes while also better managing the parking during peak travel periods.

