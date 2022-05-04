Allegiant Air Announces Return to St. Cloud

ST CLOUD -- Allegiant Air will return to the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The airline announced it will return this fall with twice-weekly non-stop flights to Phoenix/Mesa and Punta Gorda/Fort Meyers during their winter season, which runs from October through mid-February.

Get our free mobile app

Routes will run Sundays and Thursdays to Florida, and Wednesdays and Saturdays to Arizona.

The St. Cloud regional airport reports Allegiant Air had the second-best season of its history last year, second only to the 2018-2019 winter season.

To check fares and availability, click here.