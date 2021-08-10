Allegiant Adds 22 New Routes, 2 More Out of MSP

LAS VEGAS -- Allegiant Airlines has announced they are adding 22 new nonstop routes including two more direct flights out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

One of the new direct flights from Minneapolis is to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Destin, Florida. That route will begin on October 1st. Introductory flights start at $49 each way.

Earlier this summer Allegiant started, then abruptly stopped, the direct flights between St. Cloud and Destin sighting a lack of employees.

The second direct flight from MSP is to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona. Those flights will begin on November 24th. One-way fares are starting at $49 each way.

Allegiant has offered direct flights between St. Cloud and Mesa for several years already.

Back in June Allegiant announced their first-ever flights in and out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with flights to North Carolina and Florida.

