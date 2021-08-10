Allegiant Adds 22 New Routes, 2 More Out of MSP

Allegiant Air, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

LAS VEGAS -- Allegiant Airlines has announced they are adding 22 new nonstop routes including two more direct flights out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

One of the new direct flights from Minneapolis is to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Destin, Florida.  That route will begin on October 1st.  Introductory flights start at $49 each way.

Earlier this summer Allegiant started, then abruptly stopped, the direct flights between St. Cloud and Destin sighting a lack of employees.

The second direct flight from MSP is to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona.  Those flights will begin on November 24th.  One-way fares are starting at $49 each way.

Allegiant has offered direct flights between St. Cloud and Mesa for several years already.

Get our free mobile app

Back in June Allegiant announced their first-ever flights in and out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with flights to North Carolina and Florida.

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita

Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
Filed Under: allegiant airlines
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top