Allegiant Cancels Flights to Destin, Blames Labor Shortage

ST. CLOUD -- The direct flights between St. Cloud Regional Airport and Destin, Florida were short-lived. Allegiant Airlines has announced they are discontinuing the route for the remainder of the summer.

According to the St. Cloud Airport, the announcement comes after struggles to find employees and crew to handle the increased traffic for both Allegiant Airlines and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

The labor shortage has been exacerbated by bad weather and issues related to critical infrastructure at airports in the south as well. This is problematic for many airlines and airports across the country and has now affected the travel plans for those using St. Cloud Regional Airport.

In a previous conversation with WJON news Airport Director Bill Towle had said the flights were "doing okay" with about 45 percent capacity on most flights.

The new route was announced back in early February. The first flight was on June 6th. They were originally scheduled to run through mid-August.

For any scheduling and refunding inquiries, reach out to Allegiant Airlines.

